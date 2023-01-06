COLUMBIA, Mo. – Columbia College recently announced its dean's list for the Fall 2022 semester spanning August 2022 to December 2022.
Two Imperial residents/Columbia students made the college's Fall 2022 Dean's List: Hunter Bourland and John Medina.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for more than 170 years. As a private, nonprofit institution, the college takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs. With more than 40 locations across the country, including 23 on military installations, students can enroll in day, evening or online classes. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Columbia College has more than 97,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit ccis.edu.
