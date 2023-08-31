COLUMBIA, Mo. – Columbia College recently announced its dean’s list for the Summer 2023 Semester (May through August).
According to a press release from Columbia College, Imperial residents Roxana Burke-Felix and Jeanette Williams both received the Summer Dean’s List honor.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 credit hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale, the release reads.
According to the release, founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for more than 170 years. As a private, nonprofit institution, the college takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs. Students can enroll in day, evening or online classes. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Columbia College has more than 97,000 alumni worldwide.
For more information, visit ccis.edu.
