IMPERIAL — About 1,000 of the more than 13,000 farmworkers in Imperial County received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Imperial Valley College on Friday.

Imperial County Public Health Department, IVC nursing students and others were vaccinating the agricultural workers, as they are classified essential workers in maintaining the nation’s food chain.

