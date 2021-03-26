1C.jpg
Nurse Bonnie Lewis administers Johnson & Johnson vaccine to a driver during a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — More than 1,000 agricultural and food-processing workers are now vaccinated after a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday afternoon.

Vehicles wait in the four vaccination lines during a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

One-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered during the drive-thru clinic, which took place from 2 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Calexico 10 Theatres on Scaroni Avenue.

The line of waiting vehicles, which stretched down Scaroni Avenue past the All-American Canal, during a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
The line of waiting vehicles, which stretched down Scaroni Avenue past the All-American Canal, during a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday in Calexico.
Nurse practitioner Susanna Favila injects a syringe filled with vaccine into the arm of a driver during a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

