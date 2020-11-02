EL CENTRO – Ten Imperial County residents will be recognized for their contributions to the community when the Imperial Valley MLK Committee holds its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon and Stone of Hope Awards in January.

“It is with great honor that we announce the 2021 Stone of Hope awardees,” said Marlene Thomas, Imperial Valley MLK committee member. “The awardees represent the best of our community. They have made a difference in the lives of countless others upholding the principles of Dr. King.”

Kathy Dunn_Page_1.jpg
Dr. Vo_Page_1.jpg
Richard Ortega_Page_2.jpg
Rosaria_Page_2.jpg
Brett Houser_Page_1.jpg
Zula Hartfield_Page_1.jpg
Grace Sesma_Page_2.jpg
Angela_Page_1.jpg
Lisa Solomon_Page_1.jpg
Lupe Quintero_Page_1.jpg

