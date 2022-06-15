CAMP PENDLETON - Marines and sailors with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit based out of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, have been conducting a Realistic Urban Training that started June 6 lasting through Thursday, June 16.
As training will take on and off federal installations, residents may experience an increase in sound levels or military aircraft overhead in areas such as Brawley. Other cities listed include Blythe, California, Phoenix, Arizona, and Eagle Mountain, California.
