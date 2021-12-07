200 receive free glasses through Lions event
Jurupa District Lions Club member Patty Tewell from Riverside assists a patient with receiving her prescription glasses during a free eye clinic held Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

BRAWLEY – Some 200 persons received free eye exams and free prescription glasses Saturday at the Imperial Valley Lions Club’s 15th annual Vision Mission.

The event was held at the Lions Memorial Center, 225 A St., in Brawley.

