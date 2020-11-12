2020 FSA county committee elections underway

Eligible farmers and ranchers have until Dec. 7 to elect members to serve on Imperial County’s FSA county committee. PHOTO USDA FARM SERVICE AGENCY

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has mailed ballots for the Farm Service Agency county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country. To be counted, ballots must be returned to the local FSA county office or postmarked by Dec. 7.

“FSA has over 7,000 county committee members nationwide who serve their communities by providing input on our programs at the local level,” said FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce. “We value their knowledge and judgment as decisions are made about the services we provide, including disaster and safety-net programs.”

