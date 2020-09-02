2021 California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta still tentatively a go
Buy Now

There are no promises for the 2021 California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta, but for the time being, the fair board is planning as though there will be one. IVP FILE PHOTO

IMPERIAL — With deadlines looming for 2021 California Mid-Winter Fair livestock exhibits, fair officials have alerted potential animal exhibitors that planning for next year’s fair is still underway, but “there are no guarantees.”

In a letter to parents, kids and organization involved with livestock exhibits, the 45th District Agriculture Association board, also known as the fair board, said: “We are continuing to work towards 2021 as if our fair will be open … but there are no guarantees we will be able to open.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.