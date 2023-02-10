2023 Carrot Festival Royalty

The 76th annual Carrot Festival Royalty for 2023 is Carrot Junior Princess Addison Lydick (right), Carrot Princess Natalie Garfio (left), and Carrot Queen Samantha Castañeda (center), pictured at the Royal Coronation Banquet, Friday, February 3, in Holtville. PHOTO COURTESY HOLTVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

 PHOTO COURTESY HOLTVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

HOLTVILLE – The Carrot Queen and Royalty were crowned here last week on Friday, February 3 at the Swiss Club during the annual Royal Coronation Banquet.

During the event, Holtville’s own Samantha Castañeda, 16, was crowned Carrot Queen, while Natalie Garfio, 14, was crowned Carrot Princess, and Addison Lydick, 7, was crowned Carrot Junior Princess.

