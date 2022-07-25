BRAWLEY - Catalina Santillan, founder & owner of Imperial Valley Respite Inc., hosted the 2nd annual Back-to-School giveaway drive-through event for their clients' families on Saturday in Brawley.

“We’re very happy and honored to continue this program in hopes of helping the families out by eliminating any trouble of providing school supplies for their kid(s),” Santillan said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.