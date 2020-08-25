A 28-year-old woman was arrested by Border Patrol about 7:45 a.m. Sunday at the Highway 86 checkpoint after more than 148 pounds of methamphetamine was reportedly discovered in the vehicle she was driving.

The unidentified woman was referred to secondary inspection after a canine detection team alerted to the vehicle, the Border Patrol reported.

