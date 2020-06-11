EL CENTRO — The initial selection of 50 small businesses approved as candidates to receive the county’s new COVID-19 relief loans has been completed and have been referred to a local lending institution for review.

A total of 86 small businesses applied to the Imperial County Business Stabilization Lending Program, which the Board of Supervisors approved on May 12.  The program established $500,000 from the county’s public benefit funds to be used to provide low-interested loans up to $10,000 to small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The loans are potentially forgivable in cases where companies can demonstrate the funding was used to maintain or recall its previous workforce.

