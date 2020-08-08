52 undocumented migrants found during smuggling attempt
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 52 undocumented migrants and three United States citizens during an illegal smuggling attempt on Friday in El Centro. PHOTO COURTESY CBP

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro station reported discovered a human smuggling attempt involving 52 undocumented migrants on Friday morning, a Customs and Border Protection news release stated.

The incident occurred approximately 5:08 a.m., when Remote Video Surveillance System operators reported a stake bed truck and a van suspected of alien smuggling near the border wall construction zone west of Mount Signal Road.

