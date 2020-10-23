EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors on Tuesday received a glimpse of the district’s 2021 budget, with the water and energy departments making up a combined $778 million.

The energy department’s proposed 2021 operating and capital budget is almost $532 million, while the water division’s proposed budget is just under $247 million.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

