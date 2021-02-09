8 migrants found hidden in semi near Yuma

Agents responding to a request for assistance Thursday by Arizona Department of Public Safety, found eight undocumented migrants hidden inside of this trucks’ cab. COURTESY PHOTO U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION

YUMA – U.S. Border Patrol against operating out of the Wellton, Ariz., station arrested the driver of a semi-truck who had eight undocumented migrants hidden within the cabin area of the vehicle, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release.

On Thursday evening about 5 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety officials requested Border Patrol assistance on a vehicle stop just east of the Ligurta Rest Area on Interstate 8 eastbound lanes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.