IMPERIAL — Kate McAvoy of Los Angeles stood in front of a record-setting crowd in the 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb and said such events are not just about remembering those who died in the Sept. 11 attacks, but supporting those who need it.

"I think they're really important for remembering 9/11, but I also think it's really important to have everyone together as a community to do some good, and i see lot of people donating to different organizations like the Wounded Warrior Project and the Fallen Firefighters Association."

