Nate Fairman, business manager at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 465, climbs the stairs of the Imperial County Fairgrounds grandstand seats equipment and all in the annual 9/11 Memorial Event Stair Climb on Saturday. PHOTO MARIO RENTERIA
Participants in the annual 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb socialize after walking in remembrance of the first responders who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Event organizers said the event met its participation goal. PHOTO MARIO RENTERIA
Matthew Zinn, El Centro Fire Department engineer and 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb co-founder, watches retired ECFD Chief Kenneth Herbert speak during the event Saturday night at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds in Imperial. PHOTO MARIO RENTERIA
The Imperial County Multi-Agency Color Guard presents the flags during the 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb opening ceremony Saturday night at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds in Imperial. PHOTO MARIO RENTERIA
IMPERIAL — Kate McAvoy of Los Angeles stood in front of a record-setting crowd in the 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb and said such events are not just about remembering those who died in the Sept. 11 attacks, but supporting those who need it.
"I think they're really important for remembering 9/11, but I also think it's really important to have everyone together as a community to do some good, and i see lot of people donating to different organizations like the Wounded Warrior Project and the Fallen Firefighters Association."
