Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Stair and Climb

Nate Fairman, business manager at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 465, participated in last year's Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

 PHOTO Archive

COUNTY — During the August 17 meeting, Matthew Zinn, a firefighter for the City of El Centro and vice president of the Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee, invited the city to participate in the event to be held September 10 at IV Fairgrounds.

“We are here to pay tribute to 343 firefighters, 60 public safety personnel, and all the rest who lost their lives that day,” added Zinn.

