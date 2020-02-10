A cowboy sendoff

The Imperial Valley Team Penning Association held a “cowboy” send-off dedication on Saturday for local businessman and horse enthusiast Dale Griggs, who died Jan. 31. Prior to the regularly scheduled competition at Griggs’ KD Danch Arena in Brawley, team member Dwane Dockstader led one of Griggs’ team penning horses into the arena for an Empty Saddles ceremony. Brett Leavitt followed with comments on Griggs’ love for his family and for the sport of team penning. A poster board was decorated with photographs, news clippings and tributes to Griggs, and Leavitt prepared a photo book that included pictures of Griggs in action at team penning events at Cattle Call and KD Danch arenas. The book also contained photos of the regular gymkhana events he organized. Friends lined up to sign the book, which was presented to the Griggs family. COURTESY PHOTOS JANA ALFORD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.