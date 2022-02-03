A dusty day
Buy Now

Visibility on Forrester Road near Imperial was reduced Wednesday afternoon due to dust clouds stirred up by high winds. The National Weather Service reported the winds out of the north averaged 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts exceeding 50 mph. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.