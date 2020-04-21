SACRAMENTO — California aims to help businesses shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic by assisting them with inventory problems and credit card debt they’ve amassed. Those are among the ideas to be considered by a new, 80-member task force that Gov. Gavin Newsom created Friday to guide the state’s economic reopening and recovery.

Co-chaired by former presidential candidate and businessman Tom Steyer, the task force includes many A-list business leaders from a broad spectrum of sectors — from retail to restaurants and from airlines to utilities.

