A look behind the scenes of the pandemic

Already a daily home delivery subscriber? Validate your subscription here for instant access. Your daily (Sun-Sat) home delivery subscription includes Premium Plus digital access. Premium Plus offers unlimited access to Premium and Premium Plus sections.
Already a weekend home delivery subscriber? Validate your subscription here for instant access. Your weekend (non-daily) home delivery subscription includes Premium digital access. To access Premium Plus content, you must upgrade to a daily subscription or a Premium Plus digital access subscription.
Get unlimited access to Premium and Premium Plus content with our Premium Plus - Digital Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. Additionally, receive daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press.
Get unlimited access to Premium content with our Premium - Digital Access Subscription. Access exclusive sections including Local News, Sports, Probe, Opinion and more. Additionally, receive Sunday and Monday home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press.
Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Get unlimited access to Premium and Premium Plus content for one full day with our Premium Plus - Digital Access One-Day Pass. Get instant access for one full day (24 hours) without a digital access subscription or a daily home delivery subscription.
Submit an announcement of your favorite graduate to have them featured in our Virtual Graduation 2020 online special section. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well!
1 of 3
Sylvia Cervantes, a medical assistant, assesses a patient who might have COVID-19. Cervantes usually works in the oncology department but was assigned to help in the triage tent. PHOTO HEIDI DE MARCO, CALIFORNIA HEALTHLINE
Nurse Brianna Mendoza wheels a patient with coronavirus symptoms into the triage tent on May 28, 2020. “I’ve had a few people saying that they have had to cross the border to come here” because they prefer to get care in the U.S., Mendoza says. PHOTO HEIDI DE MARCO, CALIFORNIA HEALTHLINE
EL CENTRO — Even as most California hospitals have avoided an incapacitating surge in coronavirus patients, some facilities near the Mexican border have been overwhelmed. They include El Centro Regional Medical Center here and Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista in San Diego County, which link the spike in COVID-19 patients to their communities’ cross-border lifestyle.
Some U.S. citizens and legal residents who live in Mexico are crossing the border from Tijuana and Mexicali into the United States for treatment. Dr. Juan Tovar, an emergency physician and chief operations executive for Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, said 48 percent of COVID-positive patients who visited the emergency room between May 24 and May 30 said they had recently traveled to Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.