A look behind the scenes of the pandemic

Sylvia Cervantes, a medical assistant, assesses a patient who might have COVID-19. Cervantes usually works in the oncology department but was assigned to help in the triage tent. PHOTO HEIDI DE MARCO, CALIFORNIA HEALTHLINE

EL CENTRO — Even as most California hospitals have avoided an incapacitating surge in coronavirus patients, some facilities near the Mexican border have been overwhelmed. They include El Centro Regional Medical Center here and Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista in San Diego County, which link the spike in COVID-19 patients to their communities’ cross-border lifestyle.

Some U.S. citizens and legal residents who live in Mexico are crossing the border from Tijuana and Mexicali into the United States for treatment. Dr. Juan Tovar, an emergency physician and chief operations executive for Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, said 48 percent of COVID-positive patients who visited the emergency room between May 24 and May 30 said they had recently traveled to Mexico.

Nurse Brianna Mendoza wheels a patient with coronavirus symptoms into the triage tent on May 28, 2020. “I’ve had a few people saying that they have had to cross the border to come here” because they prefer to get care in the U.S., Mendoza says. PHOTO HEIDI DE MARCO, CALIFORNIA HEALTHLINE
Health care workers must wear a special respirator, a gown and gloves before entering a COVID-19 patient’s room. PHOTO HEIDI DE MARCO, CALIFORNIA HEALTHLINE

