IMPERIAL — An attorney for local farmer Mike Abatti is asking the Fourth District Court of Appeal to stay the remittitur it issued to a local court last week, signaling the appeals process has been completed.

The appellate court filed the remittitur two days after the Supreme Court of California chose not to review the case and its argument with the Imperial Irrigation District over who owns Colorado River water rights in Imperial Valley.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

