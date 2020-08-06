Michael Abatti is not going to get a do-over before the Fourth Appellate District of Appeals in its recent overturning of the majority of a lower court’s 2017 ruling in his suit against Imperial Irrigation District and its Equitable Distribution Plan.

Although the appellate judges on July 16 upheld a previous ruling to strike down the EDP, Abatti lost the bigger battle concerning water rights. Whereas Imperial County Superior Court Judge L. Brooks Anderholt ruled those rights are tied to land ownership, the appellate judges acknowledged IID as the rights holder.

