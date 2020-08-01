IMPERIAL — The three-year battle over water rights between local farmer Mike Abatti and the Imperial Irrigation District has been sent back to the Fourth District Court of Appeal for a rehearing.

Abatti believes the Fourth District Court of Justices made errors in the IID’s appeal in June in reversing a lower court’s 2017 ruling on water rights.

