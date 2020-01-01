EL CENTRO — Former Imperial Irrigation District Director Michael Abatti filed an application Monday asking the Imperial County Superior Court to hold the Imperial Irrigation District in contempt of court as a result of the district’s recent approval of a new water service agreement with Heber Geothermal.

The contempt of court hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Imperial County Superior Court before Judge L. Brooks Anderholt, who issued the previous ruling.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.