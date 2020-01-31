EL CENTRO — Farmer and former Imperial Irrigation District director Mike Abatti filed a reply in court Tuesday to a recent attempt by the district to have his contempt of court case against it dismissed.

Among the issues addressed in Abatti’s response was IID’s claim his attorney, Lee Hejamnowski, had committed perjury. The reply described IID’s accusations as a “desperate attempt to discredit a valid motion.”

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.