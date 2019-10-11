SALTON SEA — As a followup to a June 26 meeting in Sacramento, Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella; Rep. Paul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, and California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot met Oct. 3 in Palm Desert with local leaders and the public to discuss funding sources and improvements coming to the Salton Sea.

Garcia, who said work will begin on the southern part of the Salton Sea in December, said another $150 million needs to be appropriated to the sea to complete all of the projects in the 10-year plan.

