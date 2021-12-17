Accidental damage stalled highway project

EL CENTRO – A repair project on Highway 86 has been stalled for months after a Caltrans work crew accidentally damaged city drainage boxes, an agency official said.
The work involves repaving and other improvements on a 1.5-mile stretch including North Imperial and West Adams avenues from Wilson Street along Adams to Treshill on Imperial. Work began in late spring and was to be completed in mid-August, but the problem means the project will not be done until January, said Cathryne Bruce-Johnson, a Caltrans spokesperson.
