Accused migrant smuggler pleads not guilty
A maroon Ford Expedition after it was struck by a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 115 and Norrish Road on March 2 in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — Jose Cruz Noguez, the Mexicali man who was charged in coordinating the March 2 crash near Holtville that killed 13 undocumented migrants, pleaded not guilty to all counts filed against him during his arraignment Wednesday at the federal courthouse here.

Noguez is facing four felony charges: one count of conspiracy to bring undocumented migrants to the United States, and three counts of bringing undocumented migrants without presentation for financial gain.

