SAN DIEGO – The ACLU filed an emergency lawsuit on Friday in the California Supreme Court calling on the governor and attorney general to stop transferring jail inmates to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A second emergency lawsuit, also filed Friday, calls on the governor and attorney general to drastically reduce the populations of county jails and juvenile facilities statewide during this public health emergency.

