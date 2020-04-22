ACLU suit seeks detainee reductions at facilities

The American Civil Liberties Union on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit that seeks a “drastic reduction” in the number of detainees housed at the Imperial Regional Detention Facility amid the COVID-19 pandemic. IVP FILE PHOTO

SAN DIEGO – The American Civil Liberties Union on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit that seeks a “drastic reduction” in the number of detainees housed at the Imperial Regional Detention Facility amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The class action lawsuit names Immigration and Customs Enforcement as a defendant, along with the Department of Homeland Security and the operators of IRDF and the Otay Mesa Detention Center.

