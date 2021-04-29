ACLU targets ICE detention center for closure
Torn mattresses, as found by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General during a February 2020 inspection of the Imperial Regional Detention Facility. The American Civil Liberties Union is urging President Joe Biden to close IRDF and 38 of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities. COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO – The American Civil Liberties Union has targeted the Imperial Regional Detention Center as one of 39 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities across the United States it wants to see closed.

In a letter Wednesday to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkis, ACLU National Political Director Ronald Newman noted ICE is wasting hundreds of millions of dollars to maintain thousands of empty beds at ICE facilities. He argued that money would be better spent on alternatives to detention and other priorities.

