Actors implore Valley residents to 'wear a mask'

Actors Danny Trejo (left) and Donal Logue as seen in the public service announcement video they posted on Facebook Sunday encouraging Imperial Valley residents to wear masks. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — Actor Donal Logue once again revealed the warm place in his heart for the Imperial Valley.

Logue, who grew up in El Centro and graduated from Central Union High School, recently teamed with fellow actor Danny Trejo in an impromptu public service announcement video encouraging Imperial Valley residents to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

