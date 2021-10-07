Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno presents Calexico Director of Adult Education John Moreno (left) with a proclamation recognizing the Robert F. Morales Adult Education Center centennial on Tuesday. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Folkloric dancers, who are Robert F. Morales Adult Education Center students, perform on stage during the Robert F. Morales Adult Education Center centennial on Tuesday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
FROM LEFT: Miguel Zamores, Juan Carlos Dominguez and other current Robert F. Morales Adult Education Center staff members stand after receiving plaques of recognition during the Robert F. Morales Adult Education Center centennial on Tuesday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Students in Instructor Robert Stone’s English as a Second Language (ESL) class line up to sing during the Robert F. Morales Adult Education Center centennial on Tuesday in Calexico. Students sang Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” to demonstrate the English they’ve learned. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
