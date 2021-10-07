CALEXICO — This city's Adult Education Program celebrated its 100th birthday at its birthplace Tuesday evening.

The celebration took place at the Rollie Carrillo Quad at the San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus here. The program started at the site in 1921.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

