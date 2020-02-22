While Imperial County’s per capita income is among the lowest in the state at $17,590, most residents, according to census figures, still own homes or have a mortgage on one.

From 2014 to 2018, 58.4 percent of county residents owned a home, while the other 41.6 percent rented.

