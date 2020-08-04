After long delay, United Way gets share of unspent homeless funding

Peter Sanchez, a homeless Navy veteran from Calexico, cleans his hands at Calexico's Border Friendship Park on April 21. PHOTO ZOË MEYERS/INEWSOURCE

EL CENTRO — The United Way of Imperial County will finally move forward with a homelessness prevention program after waiting on the county for funding promised nearly two years ago.

The county Board of Supervisors approved the agreement last week, allowing the United Way to help residents pay rent and other bills under a $75,000 grant.

The dining area at the emergency homeless shelter in Calexico is shown on April 21. Catholic Charities operates the shelter. PHOTO ZOË MEYERS/INEWSOURCE

