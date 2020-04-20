Agencies coordinate delivery of 5 ventilators to PMH

Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District CEO Larry Lewis (second from left) accepts delivery Saturday of five ventilators supplied by the California EMS Authority. The equipment, which was delivered by a Reach Air Medical Services helicopter, is on loan to the district until the COVID-19 emergency passes. COURTESY PHOTO

BRAWLEY — A Reach Air Medical Services helicopter touched down at Pioneers Memorial Hospital Saturday bearing precious cargo: five ventilators.

The delivery of ventilators was coordinated among the Imperial County Public Health Department, the California Emergency Medical Services Authority, Riverside County Emergency Management Department and Reach, said Chris Herring, Imperial County’s EMS/bioterrorism preparedness manager.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.