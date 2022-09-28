Agents encounter, seize cloned Border Patrol vehicle

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and seized a cloned Border Patrol vehicle on Sunday evening. The vehicle was traveling north near Exit 6 and driving eastbound on Highway 98. COURTESY Photo

 COURTESY Photo

CALEXICO – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and seized a cloned Border Patrol vehicle on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:25 p.m. when El Centro station’s Remote Video Surveillance System Operators observed and notified agents of a possible cloned Border Patrol Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north near Exit 6 and driving eastbound on Highway 98. The vehicle will be seized as per El Centro Sector guidelines.

