SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Food and Agriculture recently announced the availability of the new Farmer Resource Portal designed to assist farmers and ranchers by increasing access to information to help farming operations.

CDFA said the portal — available at https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/farmerresources/ — is a “one-stop shop” for farmers and ranchers to find information about available grants and loans including programs that prioritize funding for socially disadvantaged farmers, beginning farmers, female farmers, veteran farmers and urban farmers.

