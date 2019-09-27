County farmworkers allocated $1.3 million for home weatherization
FROM LEFT: County Supervisor Ray Castillo, Cooperativa Campesina de California Executive Director Marco César Lizárraga, Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar, Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, homeowner Guadalupe Valenzuela and Maroma Energy Services President Mauricio Blanco celebrate a $1.3 million state grant for Low-Income Weatherization Program funding for farmworkers in Imperial County.

CALEXICO — California allocated $1.3 million in funding this year to enroll low-income Imperial County farmworkers in a program to free energy-efficiency upgrades to their homes. The early fruit of that program was on display here Wednesday in a ceremonial event that included a check presentation by Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia.

Calexico resident Guadalupe Valenzuela received improvements that included installation of solar panels, energy-efficient lighting and weather stripping to her home on Hernandez Street. The upgrades were funded through Cap-and-Trade dollars from carbon credits allocated to California’s Low-Income Weatherization Program.

