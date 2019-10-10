European farm products face new tariffs

After winning an arbitration award worth $7.5 billion set by the World Trade Organization, the U.S. plans to impose new tariffs of 25 percent on a variety of agricultural goods from the European Union starting Oct. 18. EU farm products facing the new import tariffs include unprocessed table olives, olive oil, canned peaches, cheeses and wine. GRAPHIC PAULA ERATH, CALIFORNIA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION

Some farm groups have praised the Trump administration for its plan to place new tariffs on a variety of agricultural goods from the European Union after the United States won an arbitration award in a long-running trade dispute — though others expressed concern about eventual retaliation.

A World Trade Organization ruling last week gives the United States the green light to begin imposing tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European imports, including certain agricultural products, as retaliation for EU subsidies of the aerospace company Airbus. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said it would begin levying the duties Oct. 18.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.