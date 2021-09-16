New food freezing concept improves quality, increases safety and cuts energy use

Isochoric freezing also allows for higher quality storage of fresh foods such as tomatoes, sweet cherries and potatoes that are otherwise difficult to preserve with conventional freezing. PHOTO USDA AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH SERVICE
ALBANY, Calif. — Shifting to a new food freezing method could make for safer and better quality frozen foods while saving energy and reducing carbon emissions, according to a new study by U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and University of California-Berkeley scientists.
"A complete change over to this new method of food freezing worldwide could cut energy use by as much as 6.5 billion kilowatt-hours each year while reducing the carbon emissions that go along with generating that power by 4.6 billion kg, the equivalent of removing roughly 1 million cars from roads," said ARS research food technologist Cristina Bilbao-Sainz. with the Healthy Processed Foods Research Unit at the Western Regional Research Center (WRRC) in Albany.
