New tool improves beekeepers’ overwintering odds
Buy Now

A honey bee buzzes around a sunflower. You can see the build-up of pollen on her rear leg, in what is called a pollen basket. This is how she stores pollen. When she brings the pollen back to the hive, the house bees press the pollen and make bee bread, which is the protein used to feed the nurse bee and immature bees. PHOTO PEGGY GREB

 Peggy Greb USDA-ARS

TUCSON, Ariz. — A new tool from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service can predict the odds that honey bee colonies overwintered in cold storage will be large enough to rent for almond pollination in February.

Identifying which colonies will not be worth spending dollars to overwinter can improve beekeepers’ bottom line.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.