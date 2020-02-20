Scholarship programs help sustain Valley’s farming future
Buy Now
master1305 - stock.adobe.com

Abraham Lincoln created the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1862. At that time, about 90 out of every 100 Americans were farmers. Today, that number has shrunk to just 2 out of every 100 Americans. Each of those farmers feeds 165 people.

Still, the motto of the U.S. Department of Agriculture is the same today as it was nearly 150 years ago. Across the bottom of the official USDA seal are the words, “Agriculture is the foundation of manufacture and commerce.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.