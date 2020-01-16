The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s 2020 Healthy Soil Program-Incentive Program offers funding, through a competitive grant process, for the adoption of conservation management practices that improve soil health, sequester carbon, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

With a maximum award of $100,000, this grant is a great opportunity for California farming operations to pilot conservation management practices such as cover crops, nutrient management and reduced till/no till for three to 10 years (depending on the practice) with minimal financial investment on their part.

