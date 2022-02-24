Air Force's Thunderbirds returning to NAFEC

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during day one of the Cleveland National Air Show, Sept. 4, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. This was a deployed show that involved the jets taking off from and landing at a different site from the air show. PHOTO TECH. SGT. NICOLAS A. MYERS/U.S. AIR FORCE
NAF EL CENTRO — For the third consecutive year, the nation's two top aerobatic formation flight teams will be found for a short time in El Centro.
The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, are scheduled to arrive at Naval Air Facility El Centro (NAFEC), today about 10:55 a.m. to begin their 2022 winter joint training with the Navy's Blue Angels, the base announced in a release late Wednesday.
