Airport is a ‘wonderful’ local asset
Buy Now

The outside of the Imperial County Airport, where 6,500 passengers flew from last year. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

IMPERIAL — Mokulele Airlines flies four daily commercial flights from Imperial County Airport to Los Angeles International Airport. Those flight, typically, are only half full, but the service and the carrier are both valuable to the community, county Board Chairman Ryan Kelley said last week.

Kelley said the airport and airline are extremely important because if the airline left the county and its airport, the county would have a difficult time finding another commercial airline to replace it.

Airport is a ‘wonderful’ local asset
Buy Now

An overview of the inside of the Imperial County Airport. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.