BRAWLEY – It’s been a long time coming but finally the ribbon was cut and the grand opening celebrated of the Alcantra-Santillan LLC building.

The event took place here at 340 Panno Drive, home of Imperial Valley Respite, just before sunset on Tuesday, April 11, with the assistance of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Brawley with the founders and owners Catalina “Katy” Alcantra-Santillan, Paul A. Santillan Sr. and their son, Paul M. Santillan Jr.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.