ABOVE: (Left to right) IID General Manager Henry Martinez, Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez, Division 5 Director Karin Eugenio, Head Consul of the local Mexican Consulate Tarcisio Navarrete Montes de Oca, IID Board President and Division 1 Director Alex Cardenas, Division 3 Director Gina Dockstader, Imperial County CEO Miguel Figueroa, Bureau of Reclamation’s Yuma Area Office Area Manager Michael Norris, and El Centro Sector Border Patrol Acting Deputy Chief Jorge Chapa, at the Canal Safety Campaign event, Thursday, February 2, in Calexico.
CALEXICO – The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) collaborated with the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico, the U.S. Border Patrol, and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to enhance safety in the All-American Canal and create awareness through the promotion of a bilingual campaign, at an event held here on Thursday, February 2.
In addition to safety and awareness, IID General Manager Martinez said this collaboration is a joint effort to reduce the risk of drownings.
